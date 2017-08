Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1993 650sx blue pin engine? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Wyoming, MI Posts 9 1993 650sx blue pin engine? I have a friend that just picked up a 1993 650sx. The seller was claiming that it had the "highly sought after blue pin engine". I have never heard of this and could not find any info on it. I was wondering if this was actually a thing or if he was just blowing smoke to get more money out of it? Any info is appreciated.



Maybe he was referring to the 750 big pin engine?



Originally Posted by linkman
Maybe he was referring to the 750 big pin engine?



There was a teal 6t0 engine in the last year of the TS, is it "highly saught after?" well, it's still a 650. Rare, sure but it's only paint, the motor is the same otherwise. I'll bet it has a 20mm pto. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



