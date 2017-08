Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need to replace this piston? Need to order today #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location CO Posts 36 Need to replace this piston? Need to order today There is a small nick in the piston, It does appear to have any impact on the top surface.



My plan is to replace my #1 piston which is trashed with a pro x piston kit and oem gaskets. If I need to get a second piston, I need to order it today to get it in time. What do you think?



You'll likely get different opinions, but I would run that piston if that is the only damage. I wouldn't do anything to try to "fix" it other than ensure there is no ridge/burr on the outer surface. It looks as if it's been running that way at least for a while.



AM. 1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate



1989 JS650SX Milled head, Keihin 40mm CDKII, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate



