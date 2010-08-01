Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: B1 for X2 #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 584 B1 for X2 I have a Blaster 1 61x motor in a '96 hull. Driveline is pretty clean, hull cosmetically is okay... I would say a 6/10. There is no cracks or structural damage, it just doesn't look that good to me. It has a jettrim seat cover, protec rideplate, inside of the hull is reinforced, and that's about it. I rebuilt the carb (genuine mikuni) with new needle and seat a couple of weeks ago so it runs well, never had any issues.



I'm considering trading it for the right X2. I want it for racing because we have an excellent x2 open class in my regional spot. I don't care what motor is in the x2 as long as it's not a garbage stock 650. PM or comment if you're interested. 1991 Superjet

