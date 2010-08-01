Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Yamaha Waveblaster #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2003 Location Indiana Age 37 Posts 124 1994 Yamaha Waveblaster For sale: 1994 Yamaha Waveblaster personal watercraft. Serious PWC people know that the Waveblaster is a cult classic that is sought after by guys who like to do tricks and jump waves. This is not a big heavy SeaDoo that seats three people. It's a lightweight 701cc two-stroke machine that's good at carving tight turns. You have to balance it, it's like riding a Japanese motorcycle. This one is 100% factory original and in good overall condition for its age. Top speed in fresh water is about 45 mph. It weighs 320 lbs. and is 8 feet long. $2000 cash or best offer, no Paypal, no checks, no payments. Sorry, no rides ... it's not currently insured. I can send a video link of it firing up and idling if you want. Clean Indiana title. I do have several trailers for sale currently as well... if you need one, we can work a deal!

Last edited by Synergyracing; Today at 08:54 AM .

