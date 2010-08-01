pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:52 AM #1
    Synergyracing
    Synergyracing is offline
    PWCToday Regular Synergyracing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2003
    Location
    Indiana
    Age
    37
    Posts
    124

    1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

    For sale: 1994 Yamaha Waveblaster personal watercraft. Serious PWC people know that the Waveblaster is a cult classic that is sought after by guys who like to do tricks and jump waves. This is not a big heavy SeaDoo that seats three people. It's a lightweight 701cc two-stroke machine that's good at carving tight turns. You have to balance it, it's like riding a Japanese motorcycle. This one is 100% factory original and in good overall condition for its age. Top speed in fresh water is about 45 mph. It weighs 320 lbs. and is 8 feet long. $2000 cash or best offer, no Paypal, no checks, no payments. Sorry, no rides ... it's not currently insured. I can send a video link of it firing up and idling if you want. Clean Indiana title. I do have several trailers for sale currently as well... if you need one, we can work a deal!
    file1-6.jpegfile2-6.jpegfile3-6.jpegfile4-6.jpegfile5-5.jpegfile6-5.jpegfile-13.jpeg
    Last edited by Synergyracing; Today at 08:54 AM.
    Some people are like Slinkies. Not really good for anything, but they still bring a smile to your face when you push them down a flight of stairs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 