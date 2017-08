Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 1100 performance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 57 Posts 3 96 1100 performance I have 2 1100 wave venture's I brought from oregon to montana they run fine in oregon at 500 ft elevation but here in MT at 4000 they are sluggish in bottom end you have to really feather the throttle to get them up to speed. Does anybody know what the fix for this problem is Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules