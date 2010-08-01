Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 48mm powerbombs jetting specs? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Belgium Age 33 Posts 1 SXR 800 48mm powerbombs jetting specs? Hi out there, im dialing in a 800sxr with fresh buildt 48mm powerbombs.

having a hard time to dial in the bottem power. When over 3000-4000rpms it shoots like a canon.

Specs are:

ADA girdled head with 195psi

V force 3 reeds with spacers and r&d intake

Wet pipe

Pro igni adjustable timing curve (was running on my stock carbs very well)

Carbs:

2.0 with black springs pop off 21psi

pilot 125/ main 150

Running no restricter on the return. Should i run one? 60 or ..



Alot of questions but my hair is falling out already

Anybody with the same setup? or Somebody that has some specs for me, i would be very grateful Thanx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules