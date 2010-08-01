Hi out there, im dialing in a 800sxr with fresh buildt 48mm powerbombs.
having a hard time to dial in the bottem power. When over 3000-4000rpms it shoots like a canon.
Specs are:
ADA girdled head with 195psi
V force 3 reeds with spacers and r&d intake
Wet pipe
Pro igni adjustable timing curve (was running on my stock carbs very well)
Carbs:
2.0 with black springs pop off 21psi
pilot 125/ main 150
Running no restricter on the return. Should i run one? 60 or ..

Alot of questions but my hair is falling out already
Anybody with the same setup? or Somebody that has some specs for me, i would be very grateful Thanx