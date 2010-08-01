3700

96 Round Super jet with nice reproduction 2017 graphics kit, new turf, footholds, new hood seal, 701 dual carb motor with new top end with less than 5 gallons through it, new blowsion bars and new odi grips, extended ride plate and am intake grate, this looks and runs Great

call or text 248-880-1983

