I dream skis
96 Yamaha Superjet 701 with footholds and new graphics Novi Michigan
3700
96 Round Super jet with nice reproduction 2017 graphics kit, new turf, footholds, new hood seal, 701 dual carb motor with new top end with less than 5 gallons through it, new blowsion bars and new odi grips, extended ride plate and am intake grate, this looks and runs Great
call or text 248-880-1983
