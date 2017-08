Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: seadoo hx umi and carbon rear cover #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,920 seadoo hx umi and carbon rear cover Seadoo hx umi fair condition $475

Carbon rear cover , awesome condition $ 150



Im happy to ship these anywhere in the world



At the moment they are living on the gold coast of australia Attached Images 20563010_10155030100513871_1232969813_n.jpg (54.6 KB, 1 views)

20563010_10155030100513871_1232969813_n.jpg (54.6 KB, 1 views) 20613853_10155030100423871_1914979977_n.jpg (43.4 KB, 1 views)

20613853_10155030100423871_1914979977_n.jpg (43.4 KB, 1 views) 20614757_10155030100503871_1526044619_n.jpg (39.3 KB, 1 views)

20614757_10155030100503871_1526044619_n.jpg (39.3 KB, 1 views) 20624273_10155030100483871_1836875574_n.jpg (48.4 KB, 1 views)

20624273_10155030100483871_1836875574_n.jpg (48.4 KB, 1 views) 20562773_10155030100368871_1257257465_n.jpg (39.2 KB, 1 views)

20562773_10155030100368871_1257257465_n.jpg (39.2 KB, 1 views) 20527393_10155030100448871_469680730_n.jpg (44.7 KB, 1 views) Mr Ski its been over 48mths now. Have those parts turned up yet. I would like my factory half pipe and the pjs reed stuffers back

