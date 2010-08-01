Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js440 flooding problem? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 47 js440 flooding problem? Hey guys,



My friend has a 1990 js440 that he picked up a few weeks ago. When its out of water it starts up consistently with no issues (no flooding) but when we take it to the lake, its a different story.



His ski will start up easy the first time and rides great but after you shut it off and leave it, it floods. The only way we can get it to restart on the water is to pinch the fuel line right before the carb with pliers and hold full throttle until it clears. After that it rides great again and is good until its shut off and left for more than a few minutes.



So far we have rebuilt the carb and replaced the needle and seat (with one of these https://www.blowsion.com/products/en...on-needle-seat).



