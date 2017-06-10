Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to the forum #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Utah Age 51 Posts 2 New to the forum Hey Everybody,

Been on the forum lurking for a couple months now just reading and learning alot. Not necessarily new to Jet Ski's. I bought my first Jet Ski in 1990 when i lived in California, its a JS440, Bought it brand new right off the showroom floor and had never tried a Jet Ski before in my life. After 3 months of riding it i realized i needed more power. Found a guy who used to work for Kawasaki as a mechanic for 15 years and then went in Business for himself. He offered me a mildly ported piston port 550 cylinder with new pistons,rings,pins,and bearings for my ski at a good price so i went ahead and bought it. I did all the work replacing everything on my 440 to convert it to a 550. It was a major difference when i took it out on the lake! After riding it for a few times it was apparent that i need a new Impeller because the stock one was cavitating all the time. So i went out and bought a Skat Trak 16.5 impeller and took it to the mechanic and paid him to replace that and also he "Bluprinted" the Pump. The difference was like night and day with that new impeller!! It would hook up so well and go alot faster thats for sure. As time progressed i bought a westcoast Pipe, After market Exhaust manifold and waterbox and rideplate. I would got to the lake at least 2 to 3 times a week.



Fast forward to 1995 when i moved to Utah, Found a local Jet Ski shop in Salt Lake City, the owner there had been in the business for many years as a mechanic,also he built race ski's and sponsored racers and built ski's for them and raced ski's himself. I was looking at one of his race ski's he had at his shop and noticed it had a Westcoast 550 Reed cylinder in it, I told him that i would love to put one of those cylinders in my ski, as luck would have it he had a spare cylinder lying around with all the other goodies to go with it and was willing to sell it. Of course i bought it!! He offered to put it all together for me for trade on work he needed done to his new building he was having built and the work was right up my alley of expertise. So basically i purchased the bare cylinder and he provided all the hardware that was needed for the cylinder(Sleeves,Westcoast pistons,Ect) He also threw in Dual 38's,manifold and Dual ocean Pro Flame Arestors!!



After the ski was done and i took it out on the lake it was a damn fast ski i got to say!! Unfortunately after all this was done i had about 6 or 7 outings on it, met a woman, got married, had a kid, got divorced and have not rode the ski since about 2002 . I would pull it out of the garage here and there and start it up but then i didnt even do that for at least 4 to 5 years.



That brings us to just recently, Summer came and i decided to buy a battery and start the ski, I never winterized the ski, still had a little old gas in it, took the tank out and dumped the old gas out and put new premix in it... decided to just see if i could start it without messing with the Carbs, took a little priming and a quick spray of starter fluid(primed it first) and she fired right up and ran flawlessly!!



This ski has always been kept inside never stored outside not even once.



Here are pics...



Sorry for the long post,

Enjoy.

Jerry.

20170610_155002.jpg (1.14 MB, 0 views) 20170610_155411.jpg (3.25 MB, 0 views)

20170610_155411.jpg (3.25 MB, 0 views) 20170610_155541.jpg (1.61 MB, 0 views)

