Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki TS 650 Part Out Coffman Pipe and WB Skat Impeller #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location San Clemente Age 26 Posts 89 Kawasaki TS 650 Part Out Coffman Pipe and WB Skat Impeller I just picked up a TS 650 that has a locked up motor and hull is pretty much destroyed.



Pump has really nice veins and spins freely with a Skat 6 that is in really good shape. Leading edges are really nice. Impeller seems to be slightly offset to one side of pump for some reason though? And there is some corrosion on the wear ring. Not sure if it can be cleaned up or not and if the pump can be centered properly. May just need new bearings I really don't know enough about pumps.



Has a coffman full pipe and waterbox. Haven't looked at the manifold yet or torn down the motor to inspect.



Looking to get $180 shipped for the Coffman pipe and $80 shipped for the waterbox. $160 pump and skat shipped.



Will pull the motor apart in the next day or two and check out the flywheel, stator and all the internals and put them up as well. I will also take pics of the pump and post them up tomorrow.

