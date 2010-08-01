|
750sx impeller choice
I've been shopping impros.com for a replacement impeller for my 93 750sx. So far the only mods I have are an ada head with 30cc domes (approx 165lbs compression), Tau Ceti flame arrestor, and intake grate.
Eventually I would like to get a factory limited pipe and might change to 28cc domes (approx 180lbs compression) but that probably wont happen until at least next season.
I'm deciding between a Skat-Trak 9/17 standard, Skat-Track 10/18 standard, or a Solas KE-CD Concord (not sure what pitch).
I'm mostly looking for more low end pop with an aftermarket impeller, not too worried if i lose 1-2 mph top speed.
Any recommendations?
