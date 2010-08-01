Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Takes forever to get up to speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location utah Age 33 Posts 23 Takes forever to get up to speed I have a SC but figured I'd ask in here cause it's a 650. Motor has good compression and revs up no problem on trailer. In water it barley movers with throttle pinned. Length of time changes every time but it will eventually finally just take off and run full speed. As long as you keep the throttle on it runs fine. Once I let off it starts the process all over again. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 84 Re: Takes forever to get up to speed If you're saying that the motor is revving in the water, but the ski isn't going anywhere, it's probably the silicone seal between the pump and the hull. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location utah Age 33 Posts 23 Re: Takes forever to get up to speed It moves, it just dogs *** for awhile then will all of a sudden take off and get up to full speed. It's not revving high when it's putting around at first. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules