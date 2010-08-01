pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:47 PM #1
    sledhed84
    PWCToday Newbie
    Takes forever to get up to speed

    I have a SC but figured I'd ask in here cause it's a 650. Motor has good compression and revs up no problem on trailer. In water it barley movers with throttle pinned. Length of time changes every time but it will eventually finally just take off and run full speed. As long as you keep the throttle on it runs fine. Once I let off it starts the process all over again. Any ideas?
  Yesterday, 10:02 PM #2
    Keihin42
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: Takes forever to get up to speed

    If you're saying that the motor is revving in the water, but the ski isn't going anywhere, it's probably the silicone seal between the pump and the hull.
  Yesterday, 11:42 PM #3
    sledhed84
    PWCToday Newbie
    Re: Takes forever to get up to speed

    It moves, it just dogs *** for awhile then will all of a sudden take off and get up to full speed. It's not revving high when it's putting around at first.
