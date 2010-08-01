Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 550SX Pump for 550 to 750 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Utah Age 51 Posts 2 WTB 550SX Pump for 550 to 750 build New to the forum here but have been lurking for a bit and been doing some reading on the 550/750 conversion. Need a 550SX Pump complete 90 and up, Do not need the impeller with it just the complete Pump in good shape. This will be going in an 88 JS550, I will be purchasing the RHAAS' 550 conversion driveshaft bearing here soon. Have a small pin 750 i am rebuilding right now.

Thanks ,

