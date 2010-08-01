Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 xl 1200 compression issue on cylinder 2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NC Posts 3 98 xl 1200 compression issue on cylinder 2 Hi,

I recenly puchased a 98 xl 1200..great shape except owner said middle jug has no compression. So before i tear it down i decided o check i out. Put a new battery in and pulled all the plugs. I was able to shine a torch ino the plug holes and viewed the top of the pistons..all were brownish and not beat up; however, the plug on #2 did appear to have a greyish deposit on it...assuming aluminum but is has not been run in over a year so i suppose could be corosion. Anyhow, comprerssion test showed 120, 0, 120. I added a little fogging oil to each cyl and started it up. actually ran pretty good on the trailer unloaded. I shut it down and checked compression again. Now it read 120,30,120. I was suprised it managed any compession on #2 after initially reading 0. I plan to pull the head and take a look but before i do could i be stuck rings on #2? I added a couple of tablespoons of automatic transmission fluid to let it sit for a few days. If it doesn't free them or compreession is still low I will pull head and proceed.

Any thoughts from you that have had 65Us??

Thanks



Also recomendations of top end kits? I assume i will have to have cylinders bored 1mm or so if i tear it down. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 527 Re: 98 xl 1200 compression issue on cylinder 2 The compression reading went up because the oil helps to seal the pistons.



Compression below 90 psi (fuel mixture will not fire below 90 psi) means the Piston is damaged. Time for a new piston, bore and hone.



You need to figure out why this piston failed.



