Thread: No start 2011 vx deluxe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Alabama Age 49 Posts 28 No start 2011 vx deluxe well as i had hoped my intermittent crank - no start issue has turned into complete no start . in hopes that now i can figure it out.

i was cranking and it sounded normal but it wouldnt fire. now it sounds as if i have no compression ( which i dont due to cold engine i hope) you know that sound. i was trying to do a leak down but the manual doesnt really say how to put it tdc. can somebody help me. BTW i have spark and good fuel psi #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location Navarre Florida Age 47 Posts 411 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe stuck valves. the valve springs on those engines are really weak. I can push them down with my fingers. check compression. rob Owner Operator of:

2000 Polaris Genesis #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Alabama Age 49 Posts 28 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe i was riding it ( it ran fine) and shut it off for about 15 mins before this happened



i did a compression check and had zero cold Last edited by nonstopgo68; Yesterday at 10:03 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Alabama Age 49 Posts 28 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe reading the manual i see where it says to

Turn the drive coupling counterclockwise,and then check if cylinder #1 is at TDC ofthe compression stroke with a dial gauge.

but it doesnt say how to turn drive coupling. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location Navarre Florida Age 47 Posts 411 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe Always CCW I use a big pipe wrench on the coupler.



What part of AL are u in? I'm close to Pensacola. Owner Operator of:

2000 Polaris Genesis #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Alabama Age 49 Posts 28 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe I live in Daphne but my shop is in Foley. How close to Pensacola? Oh I know Navarre. I lived on Okaloosa Island for a couple of summers as a kid at the Somerset Apartments near Ft Walton Last edited by nonstopgo68; Yesterday at 10:31 PM . #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location Navarre Florida Age 47 Posts 411 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe I'm right off 87 and 98 in Navarre . Owner Operator of:

2000 Polaris Genesis #8 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Alabama Age 49 Posts 28 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe ok we just ate at juana's not too long ago. that is by far one of the most beautiful parts of the world and I have been to mexico , jamacia , Grand caymen and BVI and USVI.



I see you like Sea Doo. Is RLS your Marine Repair? I may look at SEA Doo in the future. Im hearing yamaha are hard to work on Last edited by nonstopgo68; Yesterday at 10:40 PM . #9 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location Navarre Florida Age 47 Posts 411 Re: No start 2011 vx deluxe Yes and I do cars too. Retired military Owner Operator of:

