pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:48 PM #1
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    42

    6m6 crank work in 62t cases?

    My family just bought a square nose that came with an extra engine. I want to build a 62t 61x 701, but was wondering if the 650 crank will work with the 62t cases? Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:59 PM #2
    cleetus
    cleetus is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,132

    Re: 6m6 crank work in 62t cases?

    yes.. same crank in all 650/701/760
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 