|
|
-
6m6 crank work in 62t cases?
My family just bought a square nose that came with an extra engine. I want to build a 62t 61x 701, but was wondering if the 650 crank will work with the 62t cases? Thanks
-
Re: 6m6 crank work in 62t cases?
yes.. same crank in all 650/701/760
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules