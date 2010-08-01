Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 6m6 crank work in 62t cases? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 42 6m6 crank work in 62t cases? My family just bought a square nose that came with an extra engine. I want to build a 62t 61x 701, but was wondering if the 650 crank will work with the 62t cases? Thanks #2 resident guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,132 Re: 6m6 crank work in 62t cases? yes.. same crank in all 650/701/760 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules