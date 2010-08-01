Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bad day for Hondas yesterday #1 Top Dog Join Date Apr 2005 Location San Diego CA Posts 1,346 Bad day for Hondas yesterday 2 buddies and I went out to the ocean yesterday, 2 05 F-12X's and one Kawi 15F.



The Kawi ended up towing both Hondas back.





Mine developed this weird thing where you punch it and it takes like 5 seconds for it to get up to mostly full boost. Also could only muster about 53 mph. After riding for about 20 minutes I was pissed and decide to take a look under the seat to see if I could see anything. Well, when I removed the seat, a bunch of steam came out. WTF. I also saw some water in the hull, just a little but it's usually dry. After putting 2+2 together I start thinking about the exhaust manifold, so I decide to check the oil. I had just changed it, but it was WAY overfull and super milky. Damn, I had the dreaded rotten manifold syndrome. So out comes the rope, Kawai tows me to nearest ramp.



Buddies go back to our original launch ramp to get my truck. Well my buddy with the other Honda thought they were through and after pulling his ski, he pulled the drain plugs.



So they pick me up and decide to go riding again, after riding a while they dock the skis and have lunch. When they come back the honda is halfway flooded, and he decides to see if it will get up on plane and drain itself. Nope. After a few seconds it blubbers and dies. Out comes the rope again.



So now I have my ski all apart. Taking an exhaust manifold off these things is a Mother $&*&%#$er. Not to mention they are on National backorder.



Next I get to take the engine out so I can clean everything and get all the chocolate milk out of the engine, I'm sure that will be a barrel of fun too. 05 F-12X



