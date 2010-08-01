Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 300sx starter oil drain #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Wyoming, MI Posts 7 300sx starter oil drain I just bought a 1988 300sx. I'm wanting to change the oil for the starter clutch and wondering if there is a good way to drain the oil without making a huge mess in the bottom of the hull?



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Oregon Posts 17 Re: 300sx starter oil drain Turkey baster. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Wyoming, MI Posts 7 Re: 300sx starter oil drain Originally Posted by camper357 Originally Posted by Turkey baster.



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Oregon Posts 17 Re: 300sx starter oil drain There is not much capacity should just take a minute or two to get it all out through the fill hole. It is not like it is being exposed to combustion contaminants, so no real reason to worry about it. Shop vac and a small hose if you are in a hurry. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Wyoming, MI Posts 7 Re: 300sx starter oil drain Originally Posted by camper357 Originally Posted by There is not much capacity should just take a minute or two to get it all out through the fill hole. It is not like it is being exposed to combustion contaminants, so no real reason to worry about it. Shop vac and a small hose if you are in a hurry.



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules