300sx starter oil drain
I just bought a 1988 300sx. I'm wanting to change the oil for the starter clutch and wondering if there is a good way to drain the oil without making a huge mess in the bottom of the hull?
Just suck it out through the fill hole?
Turkey baster.
There is not much capacity should just take a minute or two to get it all out through the fill hole. It is not like it is being exposed to combustion contaminants, so no real reason to worry about it. Shop vac and a small hose if you are in a hurry.
Okay I will just pull it out through the top. I was not looking forward to pulling that drain plug and making a mess. Thanks for the help.
There is not much capacity should just take a minute or two to get it all out through the fill hole. It is not like it is being exposed to combustion contaminants, so no real reason to worry about it. Shop vac and a small hose if you are in a hurry.
