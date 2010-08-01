Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gp1200 quits #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location massachusetts Posts 14 Gp1200 quits So I looked up this problem before I decided to start a new thread and all the old ones never posted a solution. My 98 gp1200 runs great for about 10 min then dies Immediately, it dosent sputter out it just dies like you hit the red button. After about a min it will start up and continue but then dies again right away.



I bought it a few months ago and the person I got it from knew nothing about these and didn't want to work on it. It had an over heat light after a few min when I bought it. I opened up the exhaust and it was packed full of sand and all the lines were plugged with sand. I decided to pull the head off to see if the engine was full of sand and the water jackets were about 30% full. I noticed some scoring on the center cylinder and decided to not mess around and just rebuild the top end while I had it apart. I sent it to full bore and got the platinum rebuild kit. They machined it sent it back and I put it back together. I rebuilt all 3 carbs with genuine mikuni parts and did the carb balance mod with 100 pilots in all 3 carbs. It has a Riva girdled head with all new o-rings gaskets and Riva flame arrestors.



So I got done putting it all back together I am running 32:1 93 octane fuel for the break-in. I set the carbs to factory settings with new plugs and got ready to adjust them. I checked the compression and it was at 138 across all cylinders the 1st day. I spent about an hour setting the carbs and it seemed to be running really nice on the trailer. It was time to set the high speed jet and I took it out on the lake and after about 1 min it just died. It didn't sputter or shake or pop it just died. When I tried to restart it sounded like the battery was dead, almost like it was trying to turn over but really laboring to turn the engine over. I waited about a min and tried to restart and it started right back up so I headed back to the trailer but it died after 30 sec, I was about half way back. I waited another min and it started up again and it died again just as I was back to the trailer. I pulled it out of the water and put it on the hose while I looked for a problem and I could not find anything. The water coming out of the pisser is hot but not so hot I can't touch it. When it died I did sprinkle a little water on top of the head and exhaust and it was not hot enough to make the water sizzle. The other weird thing it's doing is sometimes when I start it, it will give me a warning light and showed the tripometer and if I hit the mode button it just goes away and does not come back until the next time it has been off for awhile. I took it out for a test ride again today and after about 10 min it did the same thing that it just dies immediately and starts back up after about a minute. I did another compression test today and it showed 120 psi across all cylinders. I am not sure why all 3 are so much lower the the 1st time with less then 1 hr on the motor. Does anyone have any ideas where I should start? I have another running gp1200 I thought about swapping parts from until I found the bad one but I need some help on where to start please. I emailed full bore for help but I have got no support there.



I see you used 32:1 pre-mix fuel, but how did you throttle or rev the engine during the break-in?



Remove the cylinder head and inspect the pistons and sleeve walls. Post pics.



You didn't mention if you installed fresh crank seals. Were new intake gaskets installed from the crankcase on up?



