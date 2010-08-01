|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
94 Waveraider (purple hull) parts
I have a few aftermarket goodies for the old purple hull raiders. Some of it may fit newer models but the 94 is the only one I know for sure. Have a jet dynamics ride plate, r and d scoop grate, riva racing sponsons, and a limited skat stainless impeller. Also a newly covered red seat if someone was close enough?
