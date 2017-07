Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jettribe "Best of the West" Rounds 7 & 8 Lake Perris Season Finals Registration List #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 708 Jettribe "Best of the West" Rounds 7 & 8 Lake Perris Season Finals Registration List Class Name Race # Mfg Hometown Sponsors

Pro/Am R/A Stock Charlie Martinez 9 Kaw Buena Park Definite Delivery, XO Ultimate Vodka, Jettribe

Pro/Am R/A Stock Tony Beck 188 Yam LHC, AZ Yamaha, Tech One Racing, Mudshark Brewery, River Cyclery



Am Vets Ski Mod Tony Beck 37 Bul LHC, AZ Yamaha, Tech-One Racing, Mudshark Brewery, River Cylery

Am Vets Ski Mod Jason Carlton 245 Pro Acton, CA Mototec, JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts, IPD Graphics, Herman Tuning

Am Vets Ski Mod Daniel Yonan 45 Kaw Corona, CA Mototec, DASA

Am Vets Ski Mod Aaron Sanchez 31 Kaw Surprise, AZ Kommander Industries, Premier Coachworks & Body Shop, Jet Re-Nu, LG1 Designs



Am Vets Ski Lites Vince Colf 203 Kaw Hunt. Bch, CA Sprocket Center, Jet Works

Am Vets Ski Lites David Zipperian 508 Kaw Tucson, AZ



Masters Ski Stock Johnny Custom 63 Kaw Harbor City, CA Pacific Motorsports



Masters Ski Mod Tony Beck 37 Kaw LHC, AZ Yamaha, Tech-One Racing, Mudshark Brewery, River Cylery

Masters Ski Mod Johnny Custom 63 Kom Harbor City, CA Pacific Motorsports

Masters Ski Mod Charles Anderson 55 Hyd LHC, AZ Jettribe, Jettrim, Hot Products, Jetworx Hawaii, Queen Racing, Klipper Racing, McMurray TV, Havasu Fitness



Masters Ski Lites Todd Young 501 Kaw San Diego, CA KMG Racing, Mystic Lube, Bomber Eyewear

Masters Ski Lites Duane Bascom 365 Kaw LHC, AZ Sun Solutions, Mystik Lube, KMG Racing



Wom. Nov. Ski Lites Angie Carlton 245 Kaw Acton, CA Mototec, JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts, IPD Graphics, Herman Tuning

Wom. Nov. Ski Lites Natalia Guiliano 661 Kaw Bakersfield, CA

Wom. Nov. Ski Lites Alyssa Musselman 777 Kaw LHC, AZ Jet Re-Nu, Gasket Tech, Jettrim, Jet Lift, Quakeysense, Devas Bling, BP Concepts



Women's Ski Ltd. Kayoko Del Pardo 6 Hyd Las Vegas, NV Jettrim, Bomber Eyewear

Women's Ski Ltd. Kori Zabala 89 kaw Lincoln, Ca Her loving supportive husband, Evans Racing



Amateur Ski Mod Jesse Dirnberger 71 Kaw Edgewood, NM Jet SportZ, Fly Racing, JC Racing, Hot Products, IPD Graphics, Jettrim



Amateur Ski Mod Daniel Yonan 45 Kaw Corona, CA Mototec, DASA

Amateur Ski Mod Jeremiah Marino 9 Kaw El Cajon, CA KMG Racing, Mystic Lube, Bomber Eyewear, C-57 Racing Products, Mototec



Amateur Ski Lites Caleb Kile 26 Kaw Bishop, CA KMG Racing, Works H20 Designs, Panic Rev, Bomber Eyewear, JC Racing, The Window Fair

Amateur Ski Lites Kyle Hawse 20 Yam Las Vegas, NV Ipd Graphics, High Speed Industries

Amateur Ski Lites Joseph Morneault 901 Yam Las Vegas, NV High Speed Ind., Liquid Militia, Hydro-Turf, Jet Pilot, Jet Lift, Nelson Suites, Epic Ind,Competitive Crankshafts, DASA Racing



Am R/A Rec Lites Justin Black 1 Sea Irvine, CA Monster, Sea doo, Rotax Racing, Nike, Go Pro, Skat Trak, Hydro-Turf, Jet Re-Nu



Am R/A 1100 Stock Humberto Ruiz 28 Sea Highland, CA



Am R/A 1100 Ltd Troy Lesney 72 Sea Yucca Valley, CA The gashole motorsports garage

Am R/A 1100 Ltd. James Alamillo 222 Sea Palmdale, CA Hydro-Turf, Fly Racing, Wiseco, Westside Powersports, Nickerson Performance, Hill Racing



N/A Runabout Jackson Rod 5X Sea LHC, AZ Jrod Racing, Jettrim, Jet Pilot, C57 Racing, Jet Re-Nu, Ultimate Watercraft, Skat Trak, Hill Racing, Gasket technology, KMG Racing, West Side Powersports, Master Graphics, Xscream, ODI, B Rock, Dr. Dirt

N/A Runabout Renee Hill 22 Yam Riverside, CA Yamaha, Jettribe, Jettrim, Wiseco, K & N, Riva, Fly, Motul, Hydro-Turf, ADA Racing, Boysen Engineering, Skat Trak, F Racing



Novice R/A Stock David Palmer 23 Sea Irvine, CA The Leo King Racing, The Leo King App, Freshpark, Jet Cart Pro, Hickey Speed

Novice R/A Stock Akira Tanaka 470 Kaw Torrance, CA Tanaka & Associates, MKS Engineering,



Novice R/A Stock Colin Richards 19 Yam Anaheim, CA Yamaha, Web Cams, Lucas Oil, Turbo Smart, Pacific Motorsports

Novice R/A Stock Kim Richards 11 Yam Anaheim, CA Yamaha, Web Cams, Lucas Oil, Turbo Smart, Pacific Motorsports



Novice Ski Ltd. Doug Roemer 997 Yam Las Vegas, NV High Speed Ind.

Novice Ski Ltd. Taylor Curtis 155 Kaw Paso Robles, CA TC Freeride, Jet Pilot, Hydro Turf



Novice Ski Stock Charlie Martinez 9 Kaw Buena Park, CA Definite Delivery, XO Ultimate Vodka, Jettribe

Novice Ski Stock Brady Courson 50 Yam LHC, AZ Addiction Industries, Perry Concepts

Novice Ski Stock Tyler Hill 22 Sea Riverside, CA IPD Graphics, Hydro-Turf, Wiseco Pistons, Rynopower, ADA Racing, Red Line Oil, Boysen Engineering

Novice Ski Stock David Zipperian 508 Kaw Tucson, AZ

Novice Ski Stock Deren Schneider 25 Kaw El Cajon, CA

Novice Ski Stock Brad Shelton 702 Kaw LHC, AZ

Novice Ski Stock Dana Curtis 155 Kaw Paso Robles, CA



Sport GP Tony Martinez 100 Sea Chino, CA EBOC Dental Lab, Watoosee Racing Quakeysense, Ramones Los Chones, Daniel's Cachetes

Sport GP Jackson Rod 5X Sea LHC, AZ Jrod Racing, Jettrim, Jet Pilot, C57 Racing, Jet Re-Nu, Ultimate Watercraft, Skat Trak, Hill Racing, Gasket technology, KMG Racing, West Side Powersports, Master Graphics, Xscream, ODI, B Rock, Dr. Dirt



Sport Spec Tony Martinez 10 Sea Chino, CA EBOC Dental Lab, Watoosee Racing Quakeysense, Ramones Los Chones, Daniel's Cachetes

Sport Spec Todd Young 501 Yam San Diego, CA KMG Racing, Mystic Lube, Bomber Eyewear



Sport Spec Nanette Sanchez 168 Sea Surprise, AZ Jet Re-Nu, Kommander, Impros, Premier Coachworks

Sport Spec Tim Shanklin 500 Yam Henderson, NV High Speed Industries



Blaster Spec Anne Sims 111 Yam Lake Elsinore, CA KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber

Blaster Spec Hunter Dunn 99 Yam Huntington Bch, CA Raceline wheels, IPD Graphics, Twisted Tin, Highspeed Ind., Mom & Dad

Blaster Spec Ron Henderson 15 Yam Murrieta, CA

Blaster Spec Reven Harris 100 Yam Gilbert, AZ Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking



Vintage 550 Ski Kolin Renner 9 Kaw Temecula, CA Throttle Junkie

Vintage 550 Ski Jason Rivera 38 Kaw Chino, CA KMG Racing, Bomber Eyewear

Vintage 550 Ski Michael Lima 17 Kaw Canyon Country, CA Jetworld Powersports, High Speed Industries, Performance Jet Ski Rentals & Repair

Vintage 550 Ski Michael DeMauro 18 Kaw Rancho Cucamonga Mike D's Customs, Hydro-Turf, DASA, Jet Pilot

Vintage 550 Ski Peyton Hill 48 Kaw Covina, CA Bj's Performance, Sunset Signs & Designs, Jettrim, Monco Products, Aqua Nutz, So Cal Bee

Vintage 550 Ski Charles Sims 109 Kaw Lake Elsinore, CA KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber



Vintage X2 Stock Charles Sims 109 Kaw Lake Elsinore, CA KMG Racing, Hydro-turf, Impros, Mystik, Bomber

Vintage X2 Stock Derek Stout 100 Kaw San Marcos, CA Stout & Son's Racing, Havasu Watercraft, Desert Ironwoods Resort

Vintage X2 Stock Jason Rivera 151 Kaw Chino, CA KMG Racing, Bomber Eyewear

Vintage X2 Stock Hayden Item 505 Kaw Discovery Bay, CA Advanced Medical & Safety, RHAAS Products, Jet Dynamics, Aqua Nutz

Vintage X2 Stock Pierce Stroud 138 Kaw Sarasota, FL

Vintage X2 Stock Joseph Henderson 15 Yam Murrieta, CA



Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Brady Courson 50 Yam LHC, AZ Addiction Ind., Perry Concepts

Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Tyler Shinko 418 Kaw Thousand Oaks, CA Jet World, Prowatercraft, Jet Re-Nu



Jr. 13-15 Ski Lites Stevie Bascom 365 Kaw LHC, AZ SunSolutions Tint, Mystik Lube, Parker Dental, C57 Racing Products



Jr. 10-12 Ski Lites Reven Harris 100 Yam Gilbert, AZ Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking



Jr. 10-12 Ski Stock Reven Harris 100 Yam Gilbert, AZ Riot Kidz ,Lonestar Trucking

Jr. 10-12 Ski Stock Tallon Chambers 831 Kaw Livermore, CA Ultimate Watercraft, Jettrim, Quakeysense, Bullett Racing, Devas Bling

Jr. 10-12 Ski Stock Coy Curtis 155 Yam Paso Robles, CA TC Freeride, 100%, Jet Pilot, 6 Dhelmets, Hydro-Turf



Am Freestyle Hassan Abudawood San Diego, CA Rick Roy Products, Hot Products, DASA, Braaap Doctor

Am Freestyle Michael DeMauro Rancho Cuc,CA Mike D's Customs, Hydro-Turf, Liquid Militia, Jet Pilot

Am Freestyle Zachary Zylstra Valley Springs, CA California Freestyle Engine Tech, Zylstra's Auto & Hardware

Am Freestyle Bobby Biggs Panorama City, CA The Braap Doctor, RRP, Hot Products

Am Freestyle Joseph Morneault Las Vegas, NV High Speed Ind., Liquid Militia, Hydro-Turf, Jet Pilot, Jet Lift, Nelson Suites, Epic Ind,Competitive Crankshafts, DASA Racing

There are two ways to pre-register for this race:



1.) Please click on the Official Entry Form if paying by cash or check and fill it out and either: 1.)scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, July 31st), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. You can also email your info which must include: name, hometown, class(es), boat #, mfg, sponsors (note if no sponsor changes from previous races you can omit).



2.) To register online, via Paypal, please click on the link below:

(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).



https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878



Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, July 31st!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to July 3rd if paying on-site!!



This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).



