  Today, 02:30 PM #1
    skidmark
    skidmark is offline
    Top Dog skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,214

    Sxr 800 motor w/ all electronics $1400

    Recently rebuilt only a few rides on this motor comes complete with all electronics ready to drop in and run $1400 plus shipping for faster response text 509-952-9686 Kevinimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    Kevin Redinger #152
  Today, 03:21 PM #2
    skidmark
    skidmark is offline
    Top Dog skidmark's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2002
    Location
    wa. state
    Age
    54
    Posts
    1,214

    Re: Sxr 800 motor w/ all electronics $1400

    Sell pending
    Kevin Redinger #152
