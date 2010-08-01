|
PWCToday Newbie
Bone headed move
I took my jet ski out Saturday and for some reason I put the plug in the jet ski I was leaving on the trailer and not the one I was taking out. I had it anchored for about an hour after my first ride before I came back to it. The was full of water mid way up the head. I was able to pull it up on the beach far enough to drain it. To my surprise it actually started right up and I rode it the rest of the weekend without any issues.
Ionce I got home yesterday I pulled the plastic cap off the stator cover and blew air in it no water came out. I also pulled the cover on the E-box and it was dry. Is there anything I need to do to prevent any long term damage?
PWCToday Guru
Re: Bone headed move
just make sure to use the drain plugs on the ski you are gonna take out, you should be good!
PWCToday Regular
Re: Bone headed move
You should be good if the ebox is dry and there was never water in the motor. The old stand ups constantly have water in the hull when your riding
