  Today, 02:10 PM #1
    Tone
    Tone is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Tone's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    TX
    Age
    34
    Posts
    29

    Bone headed move

    I took my jet ski out Saturday and for some reason I put the plug in the jet ski I was leaving on the trailer and not the one I was taking out. I had it anchored for about an hour after my first ride before I came back to it. The was full of water mid way up the head. I was able to pull it up on the beach far enough to drain it. To my surprise it actually started right up and I rode it the rest of the weekend without any issues.

    Ionce I got home yesterday I pulled the plastic cap off the stator cover and blew air in it no water came out. I also pulled the cover on the E-box and it was dry. Is there anything I need to do to prevent any long term damage?
  Today, 02:14 PM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is offline
    PWCToday Guru scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    327

    Re: Bone headed move

    Quote Originally Posted by Tone View Post
    Is there anything I need to do to prevent any long term damage?
    just make sure to use the drain plugs on the ski you are gonna take out, you should be good!
  Today, 03:18 PM #3
    jevindack
    jevindack is offline
    PWCToday Regular jevindack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    wichita, ks
    Age
    28
    Posts
    88

    Re: Bone headed move

    You should be good if the ebox is dry and there was never water in the motor. The old stand ups constantly have water in the hull when your riding
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 