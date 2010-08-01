Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Bone headed move #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location TX Age 34 Posts 29 Bone headed move I took my jet ski out Saturday and for some reason I put the plug in the jet ski I was leaving on the trailer and not the one I was taking out. I had it anchored for about an hour after my first ride before I came back to it. The was full of water mid way up the head. I was able to pull it up on the beach far enough to drain it. To my surprise it actually started right up and I rode it the rest of the weekend without any issues.



Ionce I got home yesterday I pulled the plastic cap off the stator cover and blew air in it no water came out. I also pulled the cover on the E-box and it was dry. Is there anything I need to do to prevent any long term damage? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 327 Re: Bone headed move Originally Posted by Tone Originally Posted by Is there anything I need to do to prevent any long term damage?



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location wichita, ks Age 28 Posts 88 Re: Bone headed move You should be good if the ebox is dry and there was never water in the motor. The old stand ups constantly have water in the hull when your riding Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

