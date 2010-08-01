Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 05' GP1300 Issue came up and I have run out of ideas. Need suggestions please. #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2008 Location Annapolis Age 47 Posts 563 05' GP1300 Issue came up and I have run out of ideas. Need suggestions please. I posted this on GH and am just exploring input from all the experienced wrenchers I can find.



So yesterday I was riding in rough water and after a really hard impact I felt the ski drop a cylinder. There was no noise like a ring or piston let loose so I suspected a plug wire came loose, but that was not the case. Limped it home on 2 cylinders, ran a compression check, 145psi across all 3 jugs but noticed slight possible water mist on the front and middle cylinders or they may have been very wet from fuel not burning completely. The plugs were from last year so I replaced them. Hooked up the YDS and did a coil test on each cylinder and all 3 fired fine. Diagnostics looked fine, all sensors and voltage showing normal. TPS was at .80v No errors in the logs other than a temp sensor that is disconnected for the jetworks mod. It has Riva 150PSI heads a Riva fuel controller and had a full rebuild from the crank up last season. Even though the stator is showing normal operation, I suspect it may be the culprit because I did get an error off it last year when I first got it back from the rebuild, but it never happened again after 15 hrs of use. Only other things I can think of is water in gas, weak fuel pump or injector issue or broken reed valve or an intermittent coil issue. The ski will start and seems to run on all cylinders and rev, but will not idle. I appreciate and welcome suggestions before I start pulling the motor and replacing the stator and check the reeds.



Diag Output.



Save date,July 31 2017,

ECM No.:,60T8591A20,



Diagnosis,

,Code,Item,Result,Condition,

,13,Pulser coil,Normal,,

,15,Engine temp sensor,Normal,,

,18,Throttle position sensor,Normal,,

,19,Battery voltage,Normal,,

,22,Atmosphere pressure sensor,Normal,,

,23,Intake temp sensor,Normal,,

,47,Slant detection switch,Normal,,

,53,Exhaust manifold temp sensor,Normal,,

,54,Stepping motor,Normal,,

,55,Steering switch,Normal,,

,64,YPVS,Normal,,

,65,Ex.manifold water temp. sensor,Normal,,

,66,Stepping motor operation 1,Normal,,

,67,Stepping motor operation 2,Normal,,



Diagnosis Record,

,Total hours of operation,139.4,

,Code,Item,Occurred,

,53,Exhaust manifold temp sensor,126.74,



Engine Monitor,

,Monitor Item,Result,Unit,

,Engine speed,0,r/min,

,TPS voltage (0.5-4.5),0.80,V,

,Throttle valve opening (0-90),2.5,deg,

,Battery voltage (12-16),12.52,V,

,Engine temperature (below 120),33.0,°C,

,Engine temperature (below 24 ,91.4,°F,

,Intake temperature (below 70),36.0,°C,

,Intake temperature (below 15 ,96.8,°F,

,Atmospheric pressure,1017.8,hPa,

,Atmospheric pressure,30.1,inHg,

,Ignition timing,-,deg,

,Fuel injection duration,0.00,ms,

,Exhaust manifold temp sensor,300.0,°C,

,Exhaust manifold temp sensor,572.0,°F,

,Ex.manifold water temp. sensor,31.0,°C,

,Ex.manifold water temp. sensor,87.8,°F,

,Stepping motor,0,step,

,YPVS,0,deg,

,Engine stop lanyard switch,OFF,,

,Slant detection switch,OFF,,

,Steering switch,OFF,,

,Throttle switch,OFF,,



Data Logger[Engine operating hours accordingto engine speed],

,Engine speed,Time[h],

,- 2000 r/min,31.69,

,2000 - 4000 r/min,40.93,

,4000 - 6000 r/min,52.05,

,6000 - 8000 r/min,14.75,

,Engine hours,139.4,



Data Logger[Data comparison graph],

,Engine speed[r/min],Battery voltage(12-16)[V],TPS voltage (0.5-4.5)[V],Engine temperature (below120)[°C],Ex.manifold water temp. sensor[°C],Stepping motor[0:OFF 1:ON]

,2700,13.7,0.78,38.0,25.0,1,

,1250,11.7,0.82,39.0,25.0,1,

,2950,13.0,1.00,39.0,25.0,1,

,3050,13.1,1.00,39.0,25.0,1,

,3200,13.3,0.96,40.0,25.0,1,

,2950,13.4,0.82,40.0,25.0,1,

,2800,13.5,0.84,41.0,25.0,1,

,1700,13.5,1.04,42.0,25.0,1,

,6550,13.0,0.78,42.0,29.0,1,

,2500,12.7,0.90,28.0,31.0,1,

,6050,13.1,0.78,28.0,31.0,1,

,1250,12.7,1.35,30.0,31.0,1,

,1050,12.6,0.80,31.0,31.0,1,

97' GP1200

07' GP1300R





