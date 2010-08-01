pxctoday

  Today, 01:04 PM #1
    Muffin
    750 hesitates at WOT

    Took my 550/750 out this weekend after it sitting for 3 weeks. It fired right up as it always does, but I noticed it was running as it's usual spry self...

    Initially, couldn't get it to hit top speed, when I held it wide open, it run on a bog, just pushing water. Other times it would get up the RPMs.

    After riding it for awhile, it seemed to clear up gradually. I got my top speed back but when I go from 0-100% throttle, it'll bog unless I let off and feather the throttle slightly rather than just goosing it! If I'm already cruising, it won't do it, just from dead stop to full "go".

    I haven't changed anything, nor adjusted anything, other than running my oil ratio from 50:1 to 40:1(just on the side of caution). Could it simply be a case of a gummed up carb? While poking around the engine bay, I also realized that I don't seem to have an in-line fuel filter... Carbs need a cleaning? Plugs looked good.
  Today, 02:25 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: 750 hesitates at WOT

    Switching to 40:1 is less fuel (leaner). It shouldn't make that big of an impact typically. Try re-adjusting the carbs. I'd take a look at the internal fuel filter and add an inline filter just to be safe. What carbs you running now and what settings?
