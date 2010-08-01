Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 hesitates at WOT #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 436 Blog Entries 1 750 hesitates at WOT Took my 550/750 out this weekend after it sitting for 3 weeks. It fired right up as it always does, but I noticed it was running as it's usual spry self...



Initially, couldn't get it to hit top speed, when I held it wide open, it run on a bog, just pushing water. Other times it would get up the RPMs.



After riding it for awhile, it seemed to clear up gradually. I got my top speed back but when I go from 0-100% throttle, it'll bog unless I let off and feather the throttle slightly rather than just goosing it! If I'm already cruising, it won't do it, just from dead stop to full "go".



I haven't changed anything, nor adjusted anything, other than running my oil ratio from 50:1 to 40:1(just on the side of caution). Could it simply be a case of a gummed up carb? While poking around the engine bay, I also realized that I don't seem to have an in-line fuel filter... Carbs need a cleaning? Plugs looked good. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 788 Re: 750 hesitates at WOT Switching to 40:1 is less fuel (leaner). It shouldn't make that big of an impact typically. Try re-adjusting the carbs. I'd take a look at the internal fuel filter and add an inline filter just to be safe. What carbs you running now and what settings? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests) JSrider82 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules