PWCToday Newbie
1987 kawasaki 650sx
I'm selling my 1987 kawasaki 650sx stand up jet ski with a custom carburetor set up. the jet ski has a sbn38 with adapter plate for the 650sx stock manifold. it has the stock head and exhaust but it does have intake grate, rideplate, and a stainless prop, oil pump delete so you have to mix the oil before you ride, and crankcase blockoff. it has fresh turf in the tray and has a crappy wrap on the chin pad. the hood has damage from another jet ski hitting it but it does seal water still. i also have a second hood that will work if it gets painted white not green. It comes with a trailer that has title and good tires. The ski is ready for water and is a absolute blast to do tricks and as well as go fast. 1200 obo
located in columbia missouri
