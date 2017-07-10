Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1987 kawasaki 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Missouri Posts 47 1987 kawasaki 650sx I'm selling my 1987 kawasaki 650sx stand up jet ski with a custom carburetor set up. the jet ski has a sbn38 with adapter plate for the 650sx stock manifold. it has the stock head and exhaust but it does have intake grate, rideplate, and a stainless prop, oil pump delete so you have to mix the oil before you ride, and crankcase blockoff. it has fresh turf in the tray and has a crappy wrap on the chin pad. the hood has damage from another jet ski hitting it but it does seal water still. i also have a second hood that will work if it gets painted white not green. It comes with a trailer that has title and good tires. The ski is ready for water and is a absolute blast to do tricks and as well as go fast. 1200 obo

located in columbia missouri

20170710_200113.jpg20170710_202154.jpg20170710_202207.jpg20170710_202216.jpg20170710_202226.jpg20170710_202229.jpg20170710_202250.jpg20170710_202257.jpg20170710_202305.jpg20170714_171336.jpg20170714_171343.jpg20170714_171403.jpg20170714_171409.jpg20170714_171415.jpg20170714_171420.jpg20170714_171431.jpg Last edited by Codbeastyou; Today at 11:46 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules