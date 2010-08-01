|
4tec code p1116
Morning All, been a while since I posted anything. I have just purchased 2 2010 GTI SE 130's. They are in great shape and run well. The only problem is 1 ski I can ride wide open for 20mins and get a p1116 and the temp light will flash. Shut it down wait maybe 30 seconds and fire it up, always starts and runs for maybe another 20 mins, same thing again. I've done my research but am unclear as to definition of the code, seems everyone interprets it different. I take it as communication between CTS and the MPEM, not consistent or the CTS is sending wrong info. I don't think it's overheating B/C I don't think I could cool it down from a WOT run for 30 seconds and open it back up for another 20 mins. Any thoughts would be great. Been working on skis for years, I'm not afraid to do a head gasket. Before I spend $150 and 1/2 day replacing it I want to make sure that's what it is.
