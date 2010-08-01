Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 4tec code p1116 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2011 Location alabama Age 53 Posts 75 4tec code p1116 Morning All, been a while since I posted anything. I have just purchased 2 2010 GTI SE 130's. They are in great shape and run well. The only problem is 1 ski I can ride wide open for 20mins and get a p1116 and the temp light will flash. Shut it down wait maybe 30 seconds and fire it up, always starts and runs for maybe another 20 mins, same thing again. I've done my research but am unclear as to definition of the code, seems everyone interprets it different. I take it as communication between CTS and the MPEM, not consistent or the CTS is sending wrong info. I don't think it's overheating B/C I don't think I could cool it down from a WOT run for 30 seconds and open it back up for another 20 mins. Any thoughts would be great. Been working on skis for years, I'm not afraid to do a head gasket. Before I spend $150 and 1/2 day replacingit I want to make sure that's what it is. Last edited by aeolian; Today at 11:36 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,467 Re: 4tec code p1116 Could be a sticking thermostat. Try swapping with the other one. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules