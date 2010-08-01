pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 4tec code p1116

  1. Today, 11:27 AM #1
    aeolian
    aeolian is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    alabama
    Age
    53
    Posts
    75

    4tec code p1116

    Morning All, been a while since I posted anything. I have just purchased 2 2010 GTI SE 130's. They are in great shape and run well. The only problem is 1 ski I can ride wide open for 20mins and get a p1116 and the temp light will flash. Shut it down wait maybe 30 seconds and fire it up, always starts and runs for maybe another 20 mins, same thing again. I've done my research but am unclear as to definition of the code, seems everyone interprets it different. I take it as communication between CTS and the MPEM, not consistent or the CTS is sending wrong info. I don't think it's overheating B/C I don't think I could cool it down from a WOT run for 30 seconds and open it back up for another 20 mins. Any thoughts would be great. Been working on skis for years, I'm not afraid to do a head gasket. Before I spend $150 and 1/2 day replacingit I want to make sure that's what it is.
    Last edited by aeolian; Today at 11:36 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:19 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,467

    Re: 4tec code p1116

    Could be a sticking thermostat. Try swapping with the other one.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 