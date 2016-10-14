|
|
-
Member sn95chico/Derek Lay Scammer
Paid member sn95chico/ Derek Lay in response to parts listed here back on 10/14/16. What I got was a pile of excuses instead of parts though as he strung me along for 8 months in which he was "out of town", had "incorrect shipping" information, and finally "health problems". The guy is a liar and scammer, so beware.
