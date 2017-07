Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Extended low speed screws for CDCV Carbs? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 80 Extended low speed screws for CDCV Carbs? Anyone know of extended screws that would work with these carbs?



I have an idea that would allow you to adjust all 3 carbs without having to remove the air intake and tip the carbs but it requires longer screws. If not I will have to make my own screws which I can do on my cnc lathe but why re-invent something if it's already there! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules