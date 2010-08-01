pxctoday

» Log in

  Today, 06:53 AM
    X2 shuts off, bad CDI ?

    Having a issue with a 89 650 X2. Runs great, but shuts off, almost like you're hitting the kill switch. Happens maybe 2 times out of 10 when running, and fires right back up. Checked and clean all wiring connections, so thinking CDI ?
  Today, 08:11 AM
Rushford_Ripper
    Re: X2 shuts off, bad CDI ?

    Check stator coils and/or flywheel magnets and key.

