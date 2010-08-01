Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 shuts off, bad CDI ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location houston tx Age 55 Posts 170 X2 shuts off, bad CDI ? Having a issue with a 89 650 X2. Runs great, but shuts off, almost like you're hitting the kill switch. Happens maybe 2 times out of 10 when running, and fires right back up. Checked and clean all wiring connections, so thinking CDI ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,358 Re: X2 shuts off, bad CDI ? Check stator coils and/or flywheel magnets and key.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules