X2 shuts off, bad CDI ?
Having a issue with a 89 650 X2. Runs great, but shuts off, almost like you're hitting the kill switch. Happens maybe 2 times out of 10 when running, and fires right back up. Checked and clean all wiring connections, so thinking CDI ?
Re: X2 shuts off, bad CDI ?
Check stator coils and/or flywheel magnets and key.
