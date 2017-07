Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: X2 old generation with 800 SXR engine ! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location new caledonia Age 62 Posts 5 X2 old generation with 800 SXR engine ! hello Friends, i have fit a 800 SXR engine in my X2 old generation !! i would like to fix my factory pipe wet 800 sxr but i have to change CHAMBER and WATERBOX !! who have idea about which Chamber could fit ?????

Thanks a lot for help

check this out ...

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...586&highlight=



Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





