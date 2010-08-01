|
|
-
1996 XP, not pumping fuel NEED HELP
So I decided to rebuild my carbs and replace all fuel line in my 96 xp. After I finished it up i can not get fuel to flow at all. I have tried everything I can think of, I've pressure tested the system and it checked out fine, I've cleaned the sending unit screen, new fuel filter, cleaned fuel selector switch, I even put a clear line from the sending unit to the pump and primed the line with fuel and it actually pumped the fuel back into the tank, im completely lost on this one, any help or suggestions would be appreciated.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules