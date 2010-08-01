So I decided to rebuild my carbs and replace all fuel line in my 96 xp. After I finished it up i can not get fuel to flow at all. I have tried everything I can think of, I've pressure tested the system and it checked out fine, I've cleaned the sending unit screen, new fuel filter, cleaned fuel selector switch, I even put a clear line from the sending unit to the pump and primed the line with fuel and it actually pumped the fuel back into the tank, im completely lost on this one, any help or suggestions would be appreciated.