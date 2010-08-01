Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 XP, not pumping fuel NEED HELP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NW oklahoma Posts 1 1996 XP, not pumping fuel NEED HELP So I decided to rebuild my carbs and replace all fuel line in my 96 xp. After I finished it up i can not get fuel to flow at all. I have tried everything I can think of, I've pressure tested the system and it checked out fine, I've cleaned the sending unit screen, new fuel filter, cleaned fuel selector switch, I even put a clear line from the sending unit to the pump and primed the line with fuel and it actually pumped the fuel back into the tank, im completely lost on this one, any help or suggestions would be appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules