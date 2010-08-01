|
Advanced timing for high compression modded seadoo 587 engine?
I'm currently doing a complete top and bottom rebuild on my 92 SP with the white 580 but I have it timed for a stock 580 engine. The current mods are Wossner forged pistons, ocean pro head with .040 squish, Mikuni bn44 carb, west coast pipe and water box, ported intake holes and a 147 degree rotary valve wheel. It'll be running 110 octane mixed with 91 (70/30 mix). I keep reading about advanced timing on modified engines like this but I can't find specs or any information on the 580 engines. I timed it for a stock 580 with a 147 degree rotary valve. Any help would be appreciated so I can get her back in the water before the seasons over!
