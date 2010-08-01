Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 GTX Wakeboard & RXP Supercharged For Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2013 Location Ramona, California Posts 30 2004 GTX Wakeboard & RXP Supercharged For Sale I have two 2004 Sea Doo PWCs for sale. The first PWC is an RXT Supercharged with low hours on the ski and the supercharger. I had the supercharger re-built at 90 hours and have done regular maintenance annually. This ski is in great condition and is always the fastest ski on the river. The second ski is a GTX Wakeboard edition with low hours. Both skis just had new impellers installed with the wear ring. Both skis just had the steering cables replaced and have had regular maintenance.



These skis come with a new galvanized trailer with dual axles and a storage box. The trailer holds both Sea Doo skis along with a single stand-up. This trailer was custom made and it tow very easy.



I am asking $9,900 for the whole package including the life vests, tow ropes, anchors and whole lot of goodies. I am located in San Diego and can send additional pictures of anything that you would be interested in seeing or knowing more about.



You can call me or text me at (858) 444-7424 or email me at tkscdavison@cox.net

