Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Measure oil flow to turbo #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 201 Measure oil flow to turbo I pulled the turbo which is shot, pumped out all the oil first and pulled the oil feed line and cleaned it real good, blew air through all the lines and put the line back on. Filled the ski with 4.5 quarts of oil and put a container under the oil feed line and ran it for a few seconds, oil did flow out but the oil is still a little swirly looking from when the exhaust manifold had a leak, I flushed about 5 times and also cleaned out the oil pan when the engine was out but a little residue I guess. My concern is if I put on a new turbo cartridge I dont want it to fail again. I thought I might put on the turbo I have and flush it again? Any ideas?



