1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast)
Wanting a newer Superjet so I am parting ways with my x2. Ski was completely gone through within the last two years. Runs great, needing nothing!
Ski has the Following:
- Stock head with machined domes (higher compression)
- WestCoast Exhaust
- WestCoast Exhaust Manifold
- WestCoast Intake Manifold
- Mikuni SBN44 Carb
- Blowsion Flame Arrestor
- Rad dudes fuel pick up housing
- Umi throttle
- Ryskis Surf Brace
- Scat trac Impeller
- Westcoast Intake Grate
- Ocean Pro Ride Plate
- Pro Taper Bars
New within the past year:
- Battery
- Starter
- Starter solenoid and battery cables (all oem)
- Spark Plugs
- The cylinders were bored 1mm over and had new Wiseco Pistons installed
- All new fuel Lines
- All new water lines
- new motor mounts
* not pictured, but i have a sxr 800 pump and nozzle as well as a stock sxr head , cylinder & crank that will go with the ski. Had future plans to swap into the ski but never got around to it.
Feel free to call/text with any questions. nine19-618-302six
thanks!
For Some Reason it is not allowing me to post pictures.. message me your email or i can text them. Sorry for the inconvenience..
