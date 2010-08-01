Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2013 Location Raleigh, NC Posts 6 1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast) Wanting a newer Superjet so I am parting ways with my x2. Ski was completely gone through within the last two years. Runs great, needing nothing!



Ski has the Following:

- Stock head with machined domes (higher compression)

- WestCoast Exhaust

- WestCoast Exhaust Manifold

- WestCoast Intake Manifold

- Mikuni SBN44 Carb

- Blowsion Flame Arrestor

- Rad dudes fuel pick up housing

- Umi throttle

- Ryskis Surf Brace

- Scat trac Impeller

- Westcoast Intake Grate

- Ocean Pro Ride Plate

- Pro Taper Bars



New within the past year:

- Battery

- Starter

- Starter solenoid and battery cables (all oem)

- Spark Plugs

- The cylinders were bored 1mm over and had new Wiseco Pistons installed

- All new fuel Lines

- All new water lines

- new motor mounts



* not pictured, but i have a sxr 800 pump and nozzle as well as a stock sxr head , cylinder & crank that will go with the ski. Had future plans to swap into the ski but never got around to it.



Feel free to call/text with any questions. nine19-618-302six



thanks!



#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2013 Location Raleigh, NC Posts 6 Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast) For Some Reason it is not allowing me to post pictures.. message me your email or i can text them. Sorry for the inconvenience.. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2013 Location Raleigh, NC Posts 6 Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast) Heres the link to the craigslist add.

https://raleigh.craigslist.org/boa/6242947155.html



