    Heafner321
    1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast)

    Wanting a newer Superjet so I am parting ways with my x2. Ski was completely gone through within the last two years. Runs great, needing nothing!

    Ski has the Following:
    - Stock head with machined domes (higher compression)
    - WestCoast Exhaust
    - WestCoast Exhaust Manifold
    - WestCoast Intake Manifold
    - Mikuni SBN44 Carb
    - Blowsion Flame Arrestor
    - Rad dudes fuel pick up housing
    - Umi throttle
    - Ryskis Surf Brace
    - Scat trac Impeller
    - Westcoast Intake Grate
    - Ocean Pro Ride Plate
    - Pro Taper Bars

    New within the past year:
    - Battery
    - Starter
    - Starter solenoid and battery cables (all oem)
    - Spark Plugs
    - The cylinders were bored 1mm over and had new Wiseco Pistons installed
    - All new fuel Lines
    - All new water lines
    - new motor mounts

    * not pictured, but i have a sxr 800 pump and nozzle as well as a stock sxr head , cylinder & crank that will go with the ski. Had future plans to swap into the ski but never got around to it.

    Feel free to call/text with any questions. nine19-618-302six

    thanks!
    Heafner321
    Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast)

    For Some Reason it is not allowing me to post pictures.. message me your email or i can text them. Sorry for the inconvenience..
    Heafner321
    Re: 1989 Kawasaki X2 CLEAN BUILD (lots of aftermarket parts, WestCoast)

    Heres the link to the craigslist add.

    https://raleigh.craigslist.org/boa/6242947155.html
