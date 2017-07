Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: electrical box compatability for superjet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2010 Location California Posts 72 electrical box compatability for superjet Hey guys.

I see people using the 650 electrical box on the 701's but was wondering if there was any harm in using the 701 electrical box on a 650. I'm assuming the electrical boxes are different but if anyone can let me know what the difference in the two are that would also be appreciated. Thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) scook5044 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules