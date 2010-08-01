For Sale....I have a complete short block, ie cases, crankshaft rods etc for sale. Came from a low hour, later model gp800 that lost the front cylinder. Failure most likely due to power valve issues that have been well discussed on fourms. Crank spins smoothy and rod bearings feel smooth and look good. I would remove reeds for cleaning and flush flush cases before reassembly. I bought as spare and never used but feel confident it could be used after cases were clean. Please email me, call or text if you want more info or want to buy. SBT is asking $375 for a crankshaft only, make me a reasonable offer on this crank and crankcases.