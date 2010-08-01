pxctoday

  Today, 05:12 PM
    marylandflyer
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    maryland
    Yamaha gp800 xl800 66E bottom end, crankshaft, crankcases for sale

    For Sale....I have a complete short block, ie cases, crankshaft rods etc for sale. Came from a low hour, later model gp800 that lost the front cylinder. Failure most likely due to power valve issues that have been well discussed on fourms. Crank spins smoothy and rod bearings feel smooth and look good. I would remove reeds for cleaning and flush flush cases before reassembly. I bought as spare and never used but feel confident it could be used after cases were clean. Please email me, call or text if you want more info or want to buy. SBT is asking $375 for a crankshaft only, make me a reasonable offer on this crank and crankcases.
    "Bad Decisions Make for Good Video"

    '89 Kawasaki X2 and '98 Yamaha GP800
    Brad
    Chesapeake Bay, Maryland
