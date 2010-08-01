Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 Yamaha waverunner or 09 - 10 Kawasaki Ultralx Please help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Miami Posts 1 04 Yamaha waverunner or 09 - 10 Kawasaki Ultralx Please help Hello fellow members, first, I love this forum, been reading a lot in the past month and a half.



I am looking in purchasing a pre-owned jet ski. I've found a couple of amazing skis with super low hours that sold within a day of me seeing them (one actually sold while I was driving to pick it up (((, a 2010 Kawasaki Ultra LX from the original owner with 19 hours, 300x spec bearings done, mint/new condition, sold for $4500....)



Ever since, I've been searching for a nice, clean ski in SWF. For some reason I really love the ultra lx, but can't seem to find any clean ones in my area, within my budget. So i broadened my search to other brands, and I did find a 2004 Yamaha FX140, mint/new condition with about 100 hours on it, and was wondering your thoughts about this ski/engine.



I am trying to stay away from any supercharged (Ultra250x, ultra 260), seadoo's etc.



What do you think about the FX140, is it still a good ski? is it outdated? any major issues that current owners know of?



Again, any input / advise is greatly appreciated!



