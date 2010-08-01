|
'96 GTX does not turn Right very well...
We have two identical 1996 GTX's and one does not turn right near as well as the other; turning left is fine.
We bought these skis used a few years ago and right or wrong I had only ridden the poor performing ski for any extended time and assumed this was normal - out last weekend I was on the other ski and it was a night-and-day difference; the other turned MUCH better, pretty much equal between right and left.
Once home I compared the nozzles orientation - the better performing ski was 'maybe' orientated 'slightly' more to the right but nothing at all that would cause me to expect that was the contributing factor.
Any thoughts?
Thanks,
Steve
Re: '96 GTX does not turn Right very well...
Re: '96 GTX does not turn Right very well...
Or bent cable, or possibly cable nut broken or loose.
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Cable adjustment
