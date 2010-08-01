Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '96 GTX does not turn Right very well... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2009 Location Arlington, TX Age 51 Posts 8 '96 GTX does not turn Right very well... We have two identical 1996 GTX's and one does not turn right near as well as the other; turning left is fine.

We bought these skis used a few years ago and right or wrong I had only ridden the poor performing ski for any extended time and assumed this was normal - out last weekend I was on the other ski and it was a night-and-day difference; the other turned MUCH better, pretty much equal between right and left.



Once home I compared the nozzles orientation - the better performing ski was 'maybe' orientated 'slightly' more to the right but nothing at all that would cause me to expect that was the contributing factor.



Any thoughts?



Thanks,

Steve #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,602 Re: '96 GTX does not turn Right very well... Cable adjustment #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,461 Re: '96 GTX does not turn Right very well... Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Cable adjustment http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules