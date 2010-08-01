pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:15 PM #1
    CZSteve
    CZSteve is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Arlington, TX
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8

    '96 GTX does not turn Right very well...

    We have two identical 1996 GTX's and one does not turn right near as well as the other; turning left is fine.
    We bought these skis used a few years ago and right or wrong I had only ridden the poor performing ski for any extended time and assumed this was normal - out last weekend I was on the other ski and it was a night-and-day difference; the other turned MUCH better, pretty much equal between right and left.

    Once home I compared the nozzles orientation - the better performing ski was 'maybe' orientated 'slightly' more to the right but nothing at all that would cause me to expect that was the contributing factor.

    Any thoughts?

    Thanks,
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:05 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,602

    Re: '96 GTX does not turn Right very well...

    Cable adjustment
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:18 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,461

    Re: '96 GTX does not turn Right very well...

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Cable adjustment
    Or bent cable, or possibly cable nut broken or loose.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 