|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Cheaper? Build or buy SXR1100
Ive been reading countless threads on building a sxr 1100 to race and I feel I have a pretty good understanding on how to do it. I've built a lot of custom skis but never a sxr. My question is out of all the threads I read I never hear anything about total cost to build it.
My goal is to hit 60mph, I could probably buy one for around $6,500 if I'm patient. I can also buy a stock 800 for around 4K and build it up. So what would be cheaper? How much did everyone else spend on there sxr1100's? Is there any threads with a build list WITH prices that I don't know about yet? Any information or advice would be helpful.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules