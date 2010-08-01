Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS 550 two pulse lines? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Olalla, WA Posts 250 JS 550 two pulse lines? Current engine has what appears to be two pulse lines coming from the crank. The second one is on the left side of the engine, just mirrored where the stock one is. My guess is this ski was set up for dual carbs? Anyone have advice on this?



Reason I ask: it is leaking when I pressure tested the crank. Current setup just has a ss screw attached to a fuel line stub of the not used pulse port (left side). I was just going to install a tee and connect the two pulse ports on the crank and then run just one line to the single carb I am running. Hopefully eliminating any more leaks.



Anyone see a problem with tying in two pulse ports to one carb? Last edited by PWCguy123; Today at 09:51 AM . JS 550 85'

JS 550 87'

SX 300 91'

X2 89'

SL 650 Triple 92' #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 174 Re: JS 550 two pulse lines? The two pulses will cancel eachother out and there will be no pumpy pumpy of the go juice.



Just get a vacuum cap from an auto parts store and if you want to be extra safe a little 1121 around the fitting then a clamp should be good. And do another leak down test.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk Last edited by JustStandups; Today at 09:54 AM . VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) restosud Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules