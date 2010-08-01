Current engine has what appears to be two pulse lines coming from the crank. The second one is on the left side of the engine, just mirrored where the stock one is. My guess is this ski was set up for dual carbs? Anyone have advice on this?
Reason I ask: it is leaking when I pressure tested the crank. Current setup just has a ss screw attached to a fuel line stub of the not used pulse port (left side). I was just going to install a tee and connect the two pulse ports on the crank and then run just one line to the single carb I am running. Hopefully eliminating any more leaks.
Anyone see a problem with tying in two pulse ports to one carb?