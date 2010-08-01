pxctoday

  Today, 09:49 AM
    PWCguy123
    May 2013
    Olalla, WA
    250

    JS 550 two pulse lines?

    Current engine has what appears to be two pulse lines coming from the crank. The second one is on the left side of the engine, just mirrored where the stock one is. My guess is this ski was set up for dual carbs? Anyone have advice on this?

    Reason I ask: it is leaking when I pressure tested the crank. Current setup just has a ss screw attached to a fuel line stub of the not used pulse port (left side). I was just going to install a tee and connect the two pulse ports on the crank and then run just one line to the single carb I am running. Hopefully eliminating any more leaks.

    Anyone see a problem with tying in two pulse ports to one carb?
    Last edited by PWCguy123; Today at 09:51 AM.
  Today, 09:50 AM
    JustStandups
    Jun 2006
    Sacramento
    33
    174

    Re: JS 550 two pulse lines?

    The two pulses will cancel eachother out and there will be no pumpy pumpy of the go juice.

    Just get a vacuum cap from an auto parts store and if you want to be extra safe a little 1121 around the fitting then a clamp should be good. And do another leak down test.

    Last edited by JustStandups; Today at 09:54 AM.
