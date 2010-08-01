|
Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more
Like the title says I am looking for a pipe for my small pin 750 x2 I am currently running a westcoast pipe. Will the upgrade to a Coffman be noticeable from this?
I have also seen people saying to run a factory head pipe and a c4 chamber. Does anyone have this set up for sale and would I notice a low end difference with that set up compared to my westcoast? Thanks
So it's not worth the upgrade price? Haha
About $800 more
Lol sorry. The Coffman is a nice pipe for the 750 and makes more bottom and mid rangel torque. The C4 is a whole different story. If you were running a highly moded 750 or 800, I would say go c4.
Is the Coffman noticeable from the westcoast?
Lol sorry. The Coffman is a nice pipe for the 750 and makes more bottom and mid rangel torque. The C4 is a whole different story. If you were running a highly moded 750 or 800, I would say go c4.
