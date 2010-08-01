pxctoday

  Today, 09:27 AM #1
    dsweeney18
    Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more

    Like the title says I am looking for a pipe for my small pin 750 x2 I am currently running a westcoast pipe. Will the upgrade to a Coffman be noticeable from this?

    I have also seen people saying to run a factory head pipe and a c4 chamber. Does anyone have this set up for sale and would I notice a low end difference with that set up compared to my westcoast? Thanks
  Today, 09:37 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more

    About $800 more
  Today, 09:41 AM #3
    dsweeney18
    Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    About $800 more
    So it's not worth the upgrade price? Haha
  Today, 09:58 AM #4
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more

    Lol sorry. The Coffman is a nice pipe for the 750 and makes more bottom and mid rangel torque. The C4 is a whole different story. If you were running a highly moded 750 or 800, I would say go c4.
  Today, 10:01 AM #5
    dsweeney18
    Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    Lol sorry. The Coffman is a nice pipe for the 750 and makes more bottom and mid rangel torque. The C4 is a whole different story. If you were running a highly moded 750 or 800, I would say go c4.
    Is the Coffman noticeable from the westcoast?
