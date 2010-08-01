Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 24 Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more Like the title says I am looking for a pipe for my small pin 750 x2 I am currently running a westcoast pipe. Will the upgrade to a Coffman be noticeable from this?



I have also seen people saying to run a factory head pipe and a c4 chamber. Does anyone have this set up for sale and would I notice a low end difference with that set up compared to my westcoast? Thanks #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 786 Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more About $800 more #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 24 Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by About $800 more #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 786 Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more Lol sorry. The Coffman is a nice pipe for the 750 and makes more bottom and mid rangel torque. The C4 is a whole different story. If you were running a highly moded 750 or 800, I would say go c4. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 24 Re: Looking to buy Coffman pipe and more Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Lol sorry. The Coffman is a nice pipe for the 750 and makes more bottom and mid rangel torque. The C4 is a whole different story. If you were running a highly moded 750 or 800, I would say go c4.

