Stock parts removed from a 1986 JS300 as I'm doing a Yamaha 701 motor and Kawasaki 750 pump conversion. See the Badgerland Jet Pilots section here for details on the JS701 Sleepersaki build if interested in more details.
Anyhow, so the stock parts are being sold to fund the build of this charity fundraiser ski build.
Pump with steering nozzle, notice the one chipped vein, very nice otherwise, $60 shipped (con US only).
Driveshaft with bearing assembly, really nice, $60 shipped.
Ride plate and impeller combo (impeller needs some clean up on the edges), $40 shipped.