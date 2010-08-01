|
Blaster B Pipe, lots of carbs, 61x and 62t parts
Factory B Pipe mod chamber, head pipe, 62T manifold, manifold is tapped for dual cooling, brackets included for lord mounts but no mounts themselves, new manifold to head pipe gasket and manifold to cylinder gaskets included.
IMG_0835.JPG
$45 each shipped
1 unmodified 38MM 62T.
1 44MM marked "6R8" with "01" under.
1 44MM marked "SH" with "43" below, throttle shaft needs replacing.
1 44MM 61x has primer conversion, no fuel pump parts or jets, all holes in good shape.
1 44MM oem 64x intake plate not included.
IMG_0856.JPG
Pair of matching 64x 44MM Carbs, intake plate not included
IMG_0843.JPG
IMG_0857.JPG
3 tall FA's with outerwears pre filters, a little roughed up since they appear to have been each squished a little, $20 shipped each.
1 RIVA with 44MM mikuni adapter $40 shipped.
1 K&N with pre filter and 44MM Mikuni adapter $45 shipped.
Single 44MM Mikuni 2.75" FA Adapter $15 shipped.
IMG_0846.JPG
IMG_0847.JPG
IMG_0848.JPG
IMG_0853.JPG
IMG_0855.JPG
62T Cylinder Price includes shipping, needs to be bored likely only one oversize, was standard bore.
IMG_0849.JPG
Stock 62T intake manifolds, no guarantees on reeds, manifolds in good shape. $30
IMG_0845.JPG
PWCToday Regular
Re: Blaster B Pipe, lots of carbs, 61x and 62t parts
How much for the b-pipe
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Re: Blaster B Pipe, lots of carbs, 61x and 62t parts
Will be adding more parts as I get them ready, have a few 61x and 62T's that will be going whole or in pieces as need be.
6m6 cylinder, has porting done, bore was for standard size 61x pistons, one had some putting to the top from lean or they would be included. $80
IMG_0837.JPG
IMG_0838.JPG
IMG_0839.JPG
Re: Blaster B Pipe, lots of carbs, 61x and 62t parts
Missed that one, sorry, 750 shipped
