Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two different temperature readings. Who knows the accurate numbers? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 281 Two different temperature readings. Who knows the accurate numbers? Hey guys,



ive searched in multiple locations, forums, threads, FB, you name it, haven't been able to get a solid answer. It's actually a two part question:



after riding for about 20 min, I pulled up shore to lift the hood to Check the hull.

although the pisser was cooling normally, when I took the hood off after I shut the ski off, I noticed the motor was really hot, as well as the pisser line too, that was extremely warm. No water was sizzling anywhere.

so I got it home and flushed on hose.



1) so, what is NORMAL OPERATING TEMP on the hose for a 650sx, stock, single cooled?

The front head area and cylinder were at 139*F and the rear head area and cylinder were between ONLY 92-97* F.



2) is it NORMAL to have such a difference in temps from the front cylinder to the rear?



Again, nothing was sizzling, but was super hot to the touch. The head pipe was completely COOL and so were the manifold areas.



Last edited by SDHX; Yesterday at 11:46 PM .

