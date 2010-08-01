pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:25 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,454

    Parting 750ss xi hull damage

    I have a complete running ski. Twin carb 750 small pin. Shows good compression and fires up and runs. Stator tests out good on ohms and output voltage. Anybody need a 750 for a swap? Need to sell engine first then everything else can go.

    Pm me with needs.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 12:26 AM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    PWCToday Guru DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    37
    Posts
    341

    Re: Parting 750ss xi hull damage

    Price?


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
