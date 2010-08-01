Hello folks, i am new to this forum & also new to boats & am seeking a users manual for my, new to me, 2001 Nautica International 10 ft rib jet boat & the 2 stroke j700l Yamaha motor that powers it.The boat manufacturer is no longer in business as far as i know. Any info would be greatly appreciated ! Also,is this classified as a pwc & is this the same motor as the gp800r motor that comes on the Yamaha jet skis ? Thank you.