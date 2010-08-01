Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pwc ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Ohio Age 74 Posts 1 Pwc ? Hello folks, i am new to this forum & also new to boats & am seeking a users manual for my, new to me, 2001 Nautica International 10 ft rib jet boat & the 2 stroke j700l Yamaha motor that powers it.The boat manufacturer is no longer in business as far as i know. Any info would be greatly appreciated ! Also,is this classified as a pwc & is this the same motor as the gp800r motor that comes on the Yamaha jet skis ? Thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

